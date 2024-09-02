Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Liberty Global by 41.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.