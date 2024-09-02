Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
