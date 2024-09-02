Lido DAO (LDO) Trading 13.1% Lower This Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $945.98 million and $58.47 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001813 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002554 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000091 BTC.
Lido DAO Profile
Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,284,742 tokens. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Lido DAO Token Trading
