Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Federal Signal accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.12% of Federal Signal worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 22.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,058,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.49. 400,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

