Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 51,600 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 114.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.17% of Veeco Instruments worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,131,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,800,000 after acquiring an additional 391,346 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,705,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 132.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,189,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

VECO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 745,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,079. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $108,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,026.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

