Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 445 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.08% of Glaukos worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,807,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 148.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,805,000 after purchasing an additional 246,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $15,065,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its position in Glaukos by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,500,000 after buying an additional 184,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Glaukos by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,800,000 after acquiring an additional 151,415 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Shares of GKOS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.89. 448,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $136.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,216,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,216,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $4,990,740. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

