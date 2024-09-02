Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.20% of Lockheed Martin worth $220,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $568.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,914. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $569.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

