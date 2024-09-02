Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Loews accounts for approximately 3.9% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Loews worth $18,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE L traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,718. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

