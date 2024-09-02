Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $355.00 at Bank of America

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $440.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $355.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

