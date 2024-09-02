Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Hits $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $35.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

