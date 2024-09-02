M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
M/I Homes Stock Up 0.7 %
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $4,281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 42.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,313,000 after buying an additional 95,437 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 137.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
