M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge stock traded up GBX 3.66 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 43.12 ($0.57). The stock had a trading volume of 279,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.72. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,078.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.15.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
