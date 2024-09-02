M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge stock traded up GBX 3.66 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 43.12 ($0.57). The stock had a trading volume of 279,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.72. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,078.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.15.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

