Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 100 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $381.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.47.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.28. 6,616,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,208. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.38 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.88 and its 200-day moving average is $318.17.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.