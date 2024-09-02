Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. 8,403,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,724,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.99. The company has a market cap of $163.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

