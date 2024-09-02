Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Makes New $242,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after buying an additional 139,726 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.24. 18,819,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,260,470. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,174 shares of company stock worth $7,710,093. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

