Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Marchex Stock Down 1.0 %

MCHX opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.14 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

About Marchex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Marchex makes up 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Further Reading

