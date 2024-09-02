Marlowe Partners LP Sells 118,861 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Marlowe Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,861 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts comprises 10.4% of Marlowe Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marlowe Partners LP owned 0.33% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,727,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,421,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,894,000 after purchasing an additional 461,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,081,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 73,614 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 348,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PLYA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. 1,696,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,720. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,469,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,664.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.