Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.62.

Shares of MRVL opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

