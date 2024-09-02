Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 1,525 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Massachusetts Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 23,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 661,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,252,000 after purchasing an additional 154,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,188,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.