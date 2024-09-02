Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,788,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock valued at $686,890,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

MA traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,331. The company has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

