McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.66. 2,528,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,473. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.88. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.