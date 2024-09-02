MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,218 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $87.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.