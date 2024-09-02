MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 40,236 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 129.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.66. 2,421,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.68.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

