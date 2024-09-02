MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 40,236 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 129.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.66. 2,421,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,962. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.68.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMB
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.