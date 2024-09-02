Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires 1,920 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

PREF stock remained flat at $18.54 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 151,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

