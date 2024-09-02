Mechanics Financial Corp Has $1 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $4.28 on Monday, hitting $197.26. 7,313,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,009,406. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,110 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

