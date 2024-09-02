Mechanics Financial Corp Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MS traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $103.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,213. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $109.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $168.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.925 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 67.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $4,261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 442,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,146,293.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

