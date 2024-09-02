Mechanics Financial Corp Purchases 100 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $3.32 on Monday, hitting $234.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,454. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.36 and a 200 day moving average of $239.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.