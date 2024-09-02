Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 16,408 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,408 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.72. 4,305,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,395,093. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

