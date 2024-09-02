Mechanics Financial Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.38. 210,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.01 and a 200-day moving average of $252.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $268.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

