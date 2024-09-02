Meta Games Coin (MGC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Meta Games Coin has a market cap of $209.85 million and $64,629.60 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.18725637 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $95,460.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

