MetisDAO Price Hits $31.24 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $186.05 million and $4.81 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $31.24 or 0.00053548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008810 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,361.64 or 1.00049972 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007838 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 30.27069771 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $4,211,028.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

