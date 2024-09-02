Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Rockline Wealth Management LLC

Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.16. 4,872,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,719. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

