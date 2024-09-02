Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 2.2% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

MCHP traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $82.16. 4,872,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

