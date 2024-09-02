Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 2.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,648 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,174 shares of company stock worth $7,710,093. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.24. 18,819,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,342,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

