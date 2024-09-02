Mina 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14.25 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Mina has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market cap of $491.94 million and $14.25 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,183,586,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,242,399 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,183,509,390.8400393 with 1,152,068,294.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.41005605 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $12,718,870.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

