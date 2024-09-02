Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Tops $506.04 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $506.04 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,183,670,623 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,384,584 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,183,509,390.8400393 with 1,152,068,294.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.41005605 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $12,718,870.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

