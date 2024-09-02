Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $566.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

