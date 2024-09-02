Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 541 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.09. 532,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,082. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.57 and its 200-day moving average is $182.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.