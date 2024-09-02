Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 3,451 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. 4,305,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.