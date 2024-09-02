Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %
Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,624,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,806,061. The stock has a market cap of $312.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $72.57.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
