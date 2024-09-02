Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.88. 8,677,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.81. The company has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

