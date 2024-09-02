Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.95. 1,082,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,959. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

