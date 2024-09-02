Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in United Rentals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Rentals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $332,349,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded up $12.52 on Friday, hitting $741.26. 338,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $696.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

