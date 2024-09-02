Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VDE stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.43. 160,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,066. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

