Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,461,000 after buying an additional 905,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,433,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

