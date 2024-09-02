Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,668 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group accounts for about 1.5% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.