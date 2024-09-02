Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,627,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,381,169. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

