Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,110,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

