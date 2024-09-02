Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $32,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in RTX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in RTX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in RTX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,371,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,287. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

