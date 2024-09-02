Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $97,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. 29,362,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,170,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

