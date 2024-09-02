Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up about 6.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Mohawk Industries worth $34,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after acquiring an additional 317,278 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after buying an additional 149,370 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 667,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,823,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,050,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.14. The company had a trading volume of 435,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,429. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $164.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $124.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.97, for a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,692.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,555 shares of company stock worth $774,555. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

